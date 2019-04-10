Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Weak Night

NBC won the ratings race on a soft Tuesday night, The Voice leading the net to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That topped the 0.8/4 put up by CBS.

NBC had The Voice at a flat 1.2 and The Village down 13% at 0.7, before New Amsterdam fell 30% to 0.7.

CBS had NCIS at a flat 1.1 and the premiere of legal military drama The Code at 0.7, then NCIS: New Orleans down 25% for a 0.6.

ABC and Fox both got a 0.6/3. ABC had American Housewife off 13% for a 0.7 and The Kids Are Alright at a flat 0.6. Black-ish got a 0.7 and the Splitting Up Together finale a 0.6, both comedies flat, then The Rookie slid 14% to 0.6.

On Fox, MasterChef Junior did a 0.7 and Mental Samurai a 0.6, both level with last week.

Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.2/1. A Flash repeat led into Roswell, New Mexico at a level 0.2.