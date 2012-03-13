Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as 'The Voice,' 'Smash' Drop

NBC landed on top on a Monday night filled with repeats,

earning an overall 4.2 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. The Voice slipped

18% from last week to a 5.1, followed by Smash,

which was down 11% to a 2.4.

ABC was in second with an overall 3.0/8, but saw big drops

with the season finale of The Bachelor.

The two-hour 15th season finale posted a 2.9, down 36% from last

season's finale in March 2011 and the lowest finale rating ever. At 10 p.m., After the Final Rose earned a 3.3, down

30% from last year's episode following the season finale.

Fox was the only

other network to air an original, with Alcatraz

shedding 11% to a series-low 1.6. With a repeat of House,

the network was in fourth with an overall 1.4/4.

CBS (1.9/5) and The CW (0.2/1) both aired repeats.