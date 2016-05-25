Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Voice’ Finale

A big night of The Voice paced NBC to a Tuesday win among broadcasters, the network tallying a 1.9 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. ABC did a 1.4/5, CBS and The CW a 0.9/3 and Fox a 0.6/2.

After a Voice repeat, The Voice finale rated a 2.1 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., up 17% from last week’s number.

On ABC, Fresh Off the Boat did a 1.2 and The Real O’Neals a 1.0, both up a tenth of a point, then the two-hour Dancing With the Stars finale a 1.6, down from the previous night’s 1.9, and well down from last fall's 2.4 finale.

A Price Is Right prime special on CBS did a 1.1, then a double run of Person of Interest a pair of 0.9s, down from last week’s 1.2.

The CW’s The Flash rated a 1.2, down a tenth, and Containment a flat 0.5.

On Fox, the premiere of Hotel Hell did a 0.8 and Coupled a 0.5, the latter consistent with last week’s performance.