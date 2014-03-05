Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Voice,’ ‘About a Boy’

The Voice was the highest rated series on broadcast Tuesday night, drawing a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers—up 8% from last Tuesday’s broadcast. New NBC comedies About a Boy and Growing Up Fisher aired new episodes in their regular timeslots for the first time Tuesday. About a Boy drew a 2.6, up 18% from its premiere, which aired after the Winter Olympics on a Saturday, and up 13% from the rebroadcast of the premiere last Tuesday. Growing Up Fisher, which also received a post-Olympics preview, was even with both broadcasts of its premiere at 2.0. Chicago Fire was up one tenth from last week at 1.9. NBC was the night’s top network, with a 2.7 average rating and 8 share.

CBS finished second with a 2.1/6. NCIS declined 8% from last week to a season-low 2.4. NCIS: Los Angeles hit a series low 2.1, down 9% from last week. Person of Interest also scored a series low 1.7, down 6% from last week.

ABC and Fox tied for third at 1.2/3. On ABC, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fell 23% from its last original episode Feb. 4 to a series low 1.7. The Goldbergs was even with Feb. 4 at 1.6. Trophy Wife hit a series-low 0.8, down 11% from Feb. 4. New drama Mind Games dropped 45% from its premiere last week to a 0.6.

On Fox, Glee declined 17% from last week to a series-low 1.0. New Girl grew one tenth from last week to 1.5. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was even with last week at 1.3.

The CW finished with a 0.9/3. The Originals was even with last week at 0.8. Supernatural lost one tenth at 0.9. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, both shows came in at 0.8.