Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Voice’

NBC seized the Monday broadcast ratings crown with a 2.2 number in people 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. CBS took runner up at 1.5/5, then ABC at 1.3/4, Fox at 0.6/2 and CW, in repeats, at 0.3/1. The Voice did a 2.8 on NBC, down a tick from last week’s 2.9, followed by a sneak preview at comedy Telenovela, which posted a 1.4, with 5.4 million total viewers, and a second episode at 0.8.

Eva Longoria stars as a soap actress in Telenovela. A week before, a preview of NBC comedy Superstore did a 2.2.

On CBS, Supergirl showed a 1.5, down 6% from last week, then Scorpion a 1.7, flat with its last airing, and NCIS: Los Angeles up 17% to 1.4.

ABC went seasonal with two hours of The Great Christmas Light Fight at 1.3, the same number it closed to a year ago, then The Great Holiday Baking Show down 8% at 1.1.

On Fox, TV’s Funniest Animated Stars, featuring the likes of Bart Simpson, Charlie Brown and Beavis & Butthead, rated a 0.6.

The CW aired repeats.