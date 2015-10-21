Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins on ‘Voice’

NBC won a close broadcast ratings contest Wednesday night, with The Voice pacing the net to a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, along with a 6 share. CBS rated a 1.7/5, ABC a 1.4/4, Fox a 1.0/3 and The CW a 0.9/3.

Broadcast was up against homering Daniel Murphy and the cruising New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs on TBS.

Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris scored a 1.2, flat with last week, while The Voice had a 2.6, up 4%. Chicago Fire rated a 1.7, down 6% from last week.

NCIS on CBS tallied a 2.1, up 5%, and NCIS: New Orleans was up 7% to a 1.6. Drama Limitless did a 1.3, down a tenth of a point from last week.

On ABC, a couple seasonal repeats, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and Toy Story of Terror, averaged a 2.0 and 1.6, respectively. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. had a 1.5, up from a 1.4 last week, before ABC showed Shark Tank repeats 10-11.

Fox’s comedies, Grandfathered and The Grinder, rated a 1.0 and 0.9, respectively, both equal with last Tuesday’s performance. Scream Queens’ 1.0 also was flat.

On The CW, The Flash rated a 1.4, up 7%, while iZombie had a 0.6, up 17%.