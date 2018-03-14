Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘This Is Us’ Season Finale

NBC was top of the pops in Tuesday (March 13) ratings, riding the This Is Us season finale, which involved a wedding for Kate and Toby, to a 2.1 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share.

CBS was runner-up at 1.2/5.

The Voice ticked up 5% to 2.2 on NBC while This Is Us grew 23% to 2.7. The premiere of Rise, about a high school drama club, did a 1.3.

For CBS, NCIS rated a flat 1.4 and Bull went up 9% to 1.2, then NCIS: New Orleans grew 11% to 1.0.

ABC rated a 0.9/4. The Middle was down a tenth of a point at 1.1 and Fresh Off the Boat a flat 0.9, then a pair of Black-ish episodes did a 0.9 and a 0.8; the last fresh Black-ish rated a 1.0. The premiere of drama For the People scored a 0.8.

The CW was at 0.6/2, with TheFlash at 0.7 and Black Lightning at 0.5, both dramas level with last week.

Fox did a 0.5/2. After a Lethal Weapon repeat, LA to Vegas rated a 0.7 and The Mick a 0.6, both comedies flat.



Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.