PrimetimeRatings: NBC Wins Tuesday as 'Talent,' 'Voice' Both Drop
NBC comfortably
took the Tuesday ratings crown with an overall 3.9 rating/12 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent
dropped a tenth to a 3.2 and The Voice, which decided to air an
additional live results show pushing its finale to next week, fell two tenths
to a 4.3.
ABC was up next
with a 1.6/5, and aired premieres across the board. The summer premiere of Wipeout
scored a 1.7. The premiere of 101 Ways to Leave a Gameshow netted a 1.9,
and CombatHospital struggled in its debut
with a 1.2.
Fox came in third
with a 1.4/4. MasterChef fell another tenth to a 1.8.
CBS (1.1/3) and
The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.