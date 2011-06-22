PrimetimeRatings: NBC Wins Tuesday as 'Talent,' 'Voice' Both Drop

NBC comfortably

took the Tuesday ratings crown with an overall 3.9 rating/12 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent

dropped a tenth to a 3.2 and The Voice, which decided to air an

additional live results show pushing its finale to next week, fell two tenths

to a 4.3.

ABC was up next

with a 1.6/5, and aired premieres across the board. The summer premiere of Wipeout

scored a 1.7. The premiere of 101 Ways to Leave a Gameshow netted a 1.9,

and CombatHospital struggled in its debut

with a 1.2.

Fox came in third

with a 1.4/4. MasterChef fell another tenth to a 1.8.

CBS (1.1/3) and

The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats.