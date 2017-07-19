Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday by a Mile

NBC was the easy winner in Tuesday prime ratings, posting a 2.2 in viewers 18-49 and a 9 share. America’s Got Talent scored a flat 2.4, with nearly 12.4 million viewers, while World of Dance lost a tenth of a point at 1.6.

ABC and CBS were both at 0.5/2. ABC had repeated comedies while CBS had repeated dramas.

Fox did a 0.4/2. It too aired repeated comedies.

The CW was at 0.3/1, with repeats of The Flash and Hooten & the Lady.

Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo weighed in at 0.6/2, thanks in part to El Señor de los Cielos with a 0.7 at 10 p.m., while Univision was at 0.5/2.