Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday as Lineup Rises

NBC was back on top again Tuesday, posting an overall 2.9 rating/8 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was up 47% over last week's recap episode (and up 10% vs its last regular Tuesday episode two weeks ago) to a 4.4. The stronger lead in helped Go On jump 33% to a 2.8 and The New Normal improve by 18% to a 2.0. At 10 p.m., Parenthood hit a season high 2.0 rating, up 25% from last week.

CBS finished a close second with a 2.8/8, although it won handily in overall viewership (15 million vs ABC's 9.2 million -- NBC was third with 7.6 million). In its third week, Vegas was even with another 2.0, while NCIS decreased 11% to a 3.3 and NCIS: Los Angeles fell 6% to a 2.9.

Fox's Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project, which were picked up for full seasons on Monday, were mostly even from last week, with Ben and Kate falling a tenth to a 1.5 and Mindy registering another 1.9. Raising Hope was up a tenth over last week's premiere to a 1.8, while New Girl lost a tenth for a 2.7. The network placed third for the night with a 2.0/5.

ABC took fourth with a 1.7/5. Following a special Dancing With the Stars encore episode, which drew a 1.2, the 9 p.m. results show was even with last week's 2.1. Private Practice was also even week-over-week with a 1.6.

The CW's Hart of Dixie was down 38% from last week's premiere to a 0.5 in the adults 18-34 demo (it drew a 0.4 rating with A18-49). The special, Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog drew a 0.2 rating in both demos. The network finished with an overall 0.3/1.