Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday Based on ‘Talent’

NBC again handily won the Tuesday night primetime 18-49 demo ratings battle, based on the usual strong performance of summer hit America’s Got Talent, recording a 2.3 rating and 9 audience share, per Nielsen’s fast nationals.



AGT recorded a 2.8/11 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., matching the show’s highest 18-49 rating since June 3, 2014. It also averaged 13.1 million viewers. The network’s average was pulled down a bit by Hollywood Game Night, which recorded a 1.3/5 in the demo and 5.4 million viewers, both numbers still solid for summer. In fact, Tuesday night was the show's second most-watched episode ever and was the second most-watched show of the night.



ABC finished second overall with a 0.8/3 in the demo, led by a two hour Bachelor in Paradise from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., which averaged a 1.1/4 and 3.8 million viewers. At 10 p.m. Somewhere Between recorded a 0.4/2, up 33% from last week.



Telemundo finished the night with a 0.7/3, with novella El Senor de los Cielos recording a 0.9/4 at 10 p.m, following its two earlier shows on the night that averaged a combined 0.6/2.



CBS scored a 0.6/2 with repeats of NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans each recording almost similar 0.6/2s.



Univision finished with a 0.5/2 with all three of its novellas also averaging similar ratings in the demo.



Fox averaged a 0.4/1 with repeats of Lethal Weapon, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.



While The CW scored a 0.3/1 with repeats of The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.