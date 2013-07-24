Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tuesday as 'AGT' Rises

NBC won Tuesday with an overall 2.2 rating/7 share with

adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got

Talent rebounded 12% from last week to a 2.8.





Fox was in second as So You Think You Can Dance

was down a tenth from its last episode two weeks ago to a 1.4.





The CW's (0.6/2) Whose Line Is It Anyway? dipped two

tenths in its second week to a 0.9 with 18-49s; it also fell three tenths with

the net' targeted 18-34 demo to a 0.8. Perfect Score was down a tenth in

both demos to a 0.3 and 0.4, respectively.





ABC, which took third with a 1.0/3, saw Extreme

Weight Loss stay flat with last week's 1.1. At 10 p.m. the ABC News special

on the royal baby drew a 0.9, a tenth lower than NBC's special earlier in the

week.





CBS aired all repeats.



