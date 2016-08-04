Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Tight Night

NBC took top broadcast honors Wednesday, on a night when the traditional Big Four networks all posted a 1.0 or greater. NBC stood at 1.2 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 5 share. ABC and Fox both did a 1.1/4, while CBS was at 1.0/4. The CW scored a 0.4/2.

America’s Got Talent, fresh off the news of its judges returning next season, did a flat 1.7 from 8-9 p.m. on NBC, followed by a double run of TheNight Shift at 0.9 and 0.8. Night Shift scored a 1.1 the week before.

ABC had the CMA Music Festival across prime at 1.1, the country music wingding down 8% from last year (the 2015 show itself was down 37% year over year), while Fox aired two hours of MasterChef at 1.1, up 10%

CBS’ Big Brother climbed 13% to 1.8, before a repeat of Criminal Minds, while American Gothic fell 17% to 0.5.

On CW, Penn & Teller: Fool Us rated a flat 0.4. Whose Line Is It Anyway? was down a tenth of a point at 0.4.