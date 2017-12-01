Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Thursday Night Football’

NBC skated to a Thursday win in prime ratings, riding Thursday Night Footballto a 3.1 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 12 share. CBS was next at 1.5/6.

Football Night in America did a 2.0 on NBC, down 31% from its Thanksgiving rating, and the game, the Cowboys crushing the Redskins, fell 35% from Turkey Day to a 3.3. The week before that, the game did a 2.8.



On CBS, Big Bang Theory fell 8% to 2.4 and Young Sheldon dropped 19% to 2.1. Mom slipped 22% to 1.4 and Life in Pieces was off 15% at 1.1, before SWAT lost a tenth at 1.0.

ABC was at 1.3/5. A Charlie Brown Christmas did a 1.6, up a tenth from last December. The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration rated a 1.2 from 9 to 11 p.m.

Fox scored a 0.9/3. Gotham slipped 11% to 0.8 and The Orville was a flat 0.9.

The CW did a 0.4/2. Supernatural grew 67% from Thanksgiving to 0.5 and Penn & Teller: Fool Us did a 0.3, down a tenth from its last new airing.