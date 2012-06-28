PrimetimeRatings: NBC Wins Third Night in a Row

NBC won Wednesday,

its third night in a row, with an overall 2.5 rating/8 share. The network once

again aired the 2012 Summer Olympic Trials to another 1.9 rating. America's

Got Talent, airing a special Wednesday edition, was down 13% from Tuesday

to a 2.8.

Fox took second

with an overall 2.0/7. So You Think You Can Dance was down 20% from last

week.

CBS nudged out ABC for

third with a 1.1/4. Dogs in the City was down a tenth to a 0.9.

ABC finished with

a 1.1/3. The premiere of Final Witness earned just a 1.0 rating and 4.2

million viewers.

The CW's repeats

finished with a 0.3/1.