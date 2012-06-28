PrimetimeRatings: NBC Wins Third Night in a Row
NBC won Wednesday,
its third night in a row, with an overall 2.5 rating/8 share. The network once
again aired the 2012 Summer Olympic Trials to another 1.9 rating. America's
Got Talent, airing a special Wednesday edition, was down 13% from Tuesday
to a 2.8.
Fox took second
with an overall 2.0/7. So You Think You Can Dance was down 20% from last
week.
CBS nudged out ABC for
third with a 1.1/4. Dogs in the City was down a tenth to a 0.9.
ABC finished with
a 1.1/3. The premiere of Final Witness earned just a 1.0 rating and 4.2
million viewers.
The CW's repeats
finished with a 0.3/1.
