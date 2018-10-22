Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Thanks to ‘Sunday Night Football’

NBC was the big winner in Sunday prime ratings, as Sunday Night Football led the network to a 3.8 in viewers 18-49, and a 15 share. In second was CBS at 2.0/8.

Fox did a 1.0/4 and ABC a 0.7/3.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW, programming its second Sunday night, did a 0.3/1.

Sunday Night Football featured the Chiefs against the Bengals. Football Night in America slipped 27% to a 1.9 and the game posted a 4.6, down 25% from last week.

CBS had an NFL over-run leading into 60 Minutes, which was up 42% at 2.7. God Friended Me grew 18% to 1.3, then NCIS: Los Angeles went up 22% to 1.1 and Madam Secretary elevated 16% for a 0.7.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos was down a tenth at 0.8, then Dancing with the Stars: Juniors did a flat 0.8. Shark Tank grew 14% to 0.8 and The Alec Baldwin Show was a flat 0.4.

The CW had Supergirl and Charmed, both at 0.4 and both down from last week’s 0.5s.