Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins on ‘Talent’, Strong ‘Best Time Ever’ Debut

A promising debut from Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris powered NBC to a primetime win last night, the network averaging a 2.2 rating/8 share in adults 18-49, ahead of CBS’ 1.2/4, ABC’s 1.0/4 and Fox’s 0.5/2.

NBC got a boost from two hours of America’s Got Talent, which averaged a 2.3 rating, up 10% from the previous Tuesday. The summer reality staple wraps up Wednesday. In the 10 p.m. hour, variety show Best Time Ever averaged a 1.9 rating, with 6.8 million total viewers.

CBS was paced by a special Tuesday broadcast of Big Brother, which tallied a 2.0, down 5% from the previous Wednesday’s 2.1. CBS’ season finale of the drama Zoo rated a 0.9, off 10% from the previous Tuesday.

ABC had repeats from 8-9 p.m., before two hours of Dancing With the Stars posted a 1.1 rating. Dancing premiered the night before with a 2.3.

Fox and The CW aired repeats.