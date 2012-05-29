PrimetimeRatings: NBC Wins as 'Talent' Drops
NBC
won Memorial Day evening with an overall 1.9 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo,
according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent was down
16% from last Monday to a 2.7 and American Ninja Warrior was down 17%
from last week's premiere to a 2.0.
ABC
was the only other network to air original programming, as The Bachelorette
was down 25% to a 1.8. The network placed second with a 1.5/4.
CBS (1.2/3), Fox
(0.8/2) and The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats to round out the night.
