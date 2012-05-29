PrimetimeRatings: NBC Wins as 'Talent' Drops

NBC

won Memorial Day evening with an overall 1.9 rating/5 share in the 18-49 demo,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent was down

16% from last Monday to a 2.7 and American Ninja Warrior was down 17%

from last week's premiere to a 2.0.

ABC

was the only other network to air original programming, as The Bachelorette

was down 25% to a 1.8. The network placed second with a 1.5/4.

CBS (1.2/3), Fox

(0.8/2) and The CW (0.3/1) aired repeats to round out the night.