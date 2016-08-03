Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins on ‘Talent’

NBC was the winner among broadcasters Tuesday with a 2.1 rating in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and an 8 share. America’s Got Talent rated a 2.4, up 9%, and Running Wild With Bear Grylls a 1.4, up 27% from the night before.

ABC pulled a 1.1/4, with Bachelor in Paradise at 1.4; it opened to a 0.8 last summer. Mistresses was down 25% to 0.6.

CBS did a 0.8/3, with repeats leading into Zoo’s flat 0.8, then more repeats.

Fox and The CW weighed in at 0.4/2. Fox had Coupled at 0.4, down 20%. CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway scored a 0.5 and MADtv a 0.4; both were up a tenth of a point over last week.