Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Sunday; 'Simpsons,' 'Housewives' Down vs. Sports

Once again NBC won the night thanks to Sunday Night Football, brining in an overall 5.7 rating/15 share with adults 18-49. The game's fast affiliate numbers, however, were down 18% from last week's.

Beyond the world of sports, broadcast entertainment programming was down across the board, thanks both to Sunday Night Football and baseball playoffs on cable.

Fox took home second place, despite a ratings slip against NBC's sports fare. At 8 p.m., The Simpsons was down 29% to a 3.0/8 with adults 18-49. The Cleveland Show fell 16% from last week to a 2.6/7, followed by Family Guy, also down this week by 15% to a 3.4/9 among key adults. American Dad kept with the downward trend, falling 17% to a 2.5/6 with the same demo.

CBS got a boost into third place for Sunday night thanks to some NFL overrun from earlier in the evening. Amazing Race was up to a 3.8/9 with key adults, while Undercover Boss fell from last week to a 3.5/9.

ABC followed, with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition down 12% to a 2.3/7 with adults 18-49. Desperate Housewives slipped 14% to a 3.8/9 and Brothers & Sisters fell 7% to a 2.8/7 with the key adults demo, with both shows marking all-time lows for fall original episodes.