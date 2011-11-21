Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With 'Sunday Night Football'; AMAs Steady on ABC

NBC easily won Sunday night as the Eagles and Giants battled

it out for a preliminary 6.7 in the 18-49 demo (due to the live nature of

sports, ratings are approximate and subject to higher than normal adjustments).

Earlier, Football Night in America garnered a

3.6. The network ended with an overall 5.5 rating/13 share.

ABC aired the two-hour live 2011 American Music Awards,

posting an overall 3.5/9, putting the network in second place. The awards

earned a 4.3, steady with last year's edition, but still the AMAs' lowest-rated

telecast ever. At 7 p.m., ABC aired Countdown

to the American Music Awards, which earned a 1.3.

CBS was third with an overall 2.8/7. The Amazing Race was up 7% to a 2.9, while The Good Wife grew a tenth to a 2.1. At 10 p.m., CSI: Miami fell 14% to a 1.8.

Fox's Animation Domination started at 7:30 p.m. with The Cleveland Show, down 25% from its

last original on Oct. 30, to a 1.8. The

Simpsons slipped 21% to a 2.7, while Allen

Gregory fell just a tenth to a 1.9. Both Family Guy and American Dad were

steady at a 3.1 and 2.4, respectively.