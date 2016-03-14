Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Sunday

NBC grabbed the Sunday ratings title with a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Next up were ABC and Fox, at 1.1/4, and then CBS at 1.0/3.

NBC aired a rerun of talent show Little Big Shots, then a new episode at 2.8, and The Carmichael Show at 1.5 and then 1.1; Carmichael rated a 1.1 March 9. Hollywood Game Night rated a 0.9.

For ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos did a 1.1 and Once Upon a Time a 1.3, then The Family at 0.8 and Quantico at 1.1; the three dramas were flat.

Fox had Bordertown at 0.8, down from 1.5 last week, when it had a NASCAR overrun lead-in. Bob’s Burger’s did a 1.0, down 9%. The Simpsons (1.3), Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life (0.8) and The Last Man on Earth (1.1) were flat with last week.

CBS had the final half hour of its NCAA Selection Show at 1.4, then 60 Minutes was down 15% at 1.1. Scorpion was a repeat, while a fresh CSI: Cyber posted a 1.0, up 25%.