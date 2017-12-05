Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Steady ‘Voice’

NBC took top prize in Monday ratings, posting a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. Second was ABC at 1.3/5. The Voice rated a flat 1.9 across two hours for NBC, and The Wall did a flat 1.0.

ABC had The Great Christmas Light Fight at 1.1, down a tenth from its last airing a year ago, then The Good Doctor was down 6% at 1.7.

CBS and Fox were both at 0.9/3. On CBS, a Big Bang Theory repeat led into Man With a Plan at a flat 1.1, then Superior Donuts fell 10% to 0.9. 9JKL dropped 11% to 0.8 and was followed by a SWAT repeat.

Fox had Lucifer at a level 0.9 and The Gifted down 11% at 0.8.

Univision was at 0.6/2 and Telemundo at 0.5/2.

The CW did a 0.3/1. Supergirl scored a 0.5, down 44% from last week’s crossover episode, and Valor rated a flat 0.2.