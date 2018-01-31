Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins State of the Union Race

NBC took the ratings crown Tuesday, scoring a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 1.1/4 put up by CBS. NBC had the best rating among broadcasters for President Trump’s State of the Union address.

Ellen’s Game of Games rated a 1.8 on NBC. The network’s coverage of the State of the Union from 9 to 11 p.m. did a 1.5.

On CBS, Super Bowl’s Greatest Commercials rated a 1.1. CBS’ State of the Union broadcast scored a 1.1.

ABC did a 0.9/3. A pair of Fresh Off the Boat episodes rated a flat 1.0, then the State of the Union a 0.9.

The CW rated a 0.8/3 with regular programming. TheFlash grew 29% to a 0.9 and Black Lightning went up 33% to a 0.8.

Fox scored a 0.7/3. A Lethal Weapon repeat led into the State of the Union, which did a 0.8.

Univision rated a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.5/2.