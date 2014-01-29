Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins State of the Union Night

NBC won a Tuesday night consisting mostly of reruns and State of the Union coverage, drawing a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and a 4 share, according to preliminary Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC’s original hour of The Biggest Loser—one of the evening’s only broadcast originals—was the top-rated show at 1.7, down 12% from last Tuesday’s two-hour episode.

CBS’ new episode of NCIS earned a 1.5, down 50% from its last new episode two weeks ago. The network finished with a 1.3/3.

Dads drew a 1.5 for Fox to finish even with last week. Fox and The CW tied for third among the broadcast networks at 1.1/3.

For The CW—the only network whose schedule was not disrupted by President Obama’s address—The Originals dropped one tenth to 1.0 and Supernatural gained a tenth to 1.2. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Originals and Supernatural finished at 0.9 and 1.1, respectively.

ABC drew a 1.0/3 with a lineup of reruns and political coverage.

Because of the nature of the live State of the Union broadcast, fast-national ratings are preliminary and expected to change after final calculations are made.