Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins on Stanley Cup Decider

NBC took top broadcast honors Sunday, the deciding Stanley Cup game pacing the network to a 1.5 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 5 share. The previous game, on June 9, scored a 1.4. The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the San Jose Sharks to seize the Stanley Cup.

CBS, which had the Tonys, did a 1.4/5. The theater awards telecast delivered 8.73 million viewers, up 35% over last year’s show, which was up against an NBA Finals game. CBS said it was the Tonys’ largest audience since 2001.

Hosted by James Corden and featuring a heartfelt remembrance to those slain in Orlando earlier in the weekend, The 70th Annual Tony Awards did a 1.6 in 18-49, up 60% from a year ago. The show benefited from smash hit “Hamilton” being up for several awards, and taking home Best New Musical.

ABC had a 1.1/4, with repeats leading into a 20/20 special edition at 1.2.

Fox had a 0.5/2 with comedy repeats.