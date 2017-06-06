Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Stanley Cup Action

NBC was tops among broadcast networks in ratings Monday, scoring a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. NBC aired Game 4 of the NHL finals, which did a 1.9. The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins are even at 2-2.

ABC was next at 1.2/5. The Bachelorette went up 7% to 1.6, and Still Star-Crossed was flat at 0.5.

Fox did a 0.9/4, with Gotham airing across the network’s two hours of prime. Its 0.9 was level with last week’s rating.

CBS, in repeats throughout prime, rated a 0.7/3.

The CW was at 0.3/1. After a Supergirl repeat, a new Whose Line Is It Anyway? went up 50% to 0.3.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision scored a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.