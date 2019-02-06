Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins SOTU Battle

NBC earned the top spot in Tuesday’s ratings, as a robust Ellen’s Game of Games led into State of the Union coverage. NBC got a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 1.0/4 that Fox rated.

Game of Games got a 1.4 after last week’s 1.6/1.7 double run, and the State of the Union did a 1.4 from 9 to 11 p.m.

On Fox, a repeat of The Masked Singer led into President Trump’s speech at 1.1.

ABC and CBS both did a 0.9/4.

ABC had American Housewife and The Kids Are Alright both at 0.8, Housewife down 20% from its last fresh airing and Kids off 10%. The State of the Union did a 0.9.

CBS had a repeat of The World’s Best, which had premiered after the Super Bowl. The presidential address did a 1.0 on CBS.

The CW got a 0.5/2. The Flash did a 0.7 and Roswell, New Mexico a 0.4, both shows up a tenth of a point from last week.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.