Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘SNF,' Most Sunday Premieres Down
NBC easily won Sunday night with a 5.3 rating/14
share in the adults 18-49 demo and almost 13.5 million total viewers for its
Sunday Night Football coverage, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS' early ratings had the network in second place
at a 3.9/10, but those results are likely inflated by almost an hour of
football overrun, and are subject to significant revision. The preliminary
numbers have 60 Minutes at a 3.8, The Amazing Race at a 3.6 and Undercover Boss
at a 3.7.
Fox, which saw all of its animated comedies drop
vs. last season's premieres, followed with a 3.5/9. The Simpsons fell 14% to a
3.7, The Cleveland Show dropped 37% to a 3.1, and a one-hour Family Guy special
dipped 15% to a 4.5.
ABC trailed with a 2.8/7. Extreme Makeover: Home
Edition fell 19% to a 2.5 and the seventh season premiere of Desperate
Housewives slipped 11% to a 4.2. Brothers & Sisters was the only season
opener of the night to hold steady at a 3.0.
On Saturday, the 36th season
opener of Saturday Night Live hosted by former cast member Amy Poehler was up
15% over its 2009 debut to a 5.3 overnight household rating.
