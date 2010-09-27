Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘SNF,' Most Sunday Premieres Down

NBC easily won Sunday night with a 5.3 rating/14

share in the adults 18-49 demo and almost 13.5 million total viewers for its

Sunday Night Football coverage, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS' early ratings had the network in second place

at a 3.9/10, but those results are likely inflated by almost an hour of

football overrun, and are subject to significant revision. The preliminary

numbers have 60 Minutes at a 3.8, The Amazing Race at a 3.6 and Undercover Boss

at a 3.7.

Fox, which saw all of its animated comedies drop

vs. last season's premieres, followed with a 3.5/9. The Simpsons fell 14% to a

3.7, The Cleveland Show dropped 37% to a 3.1, and a one-hour Family Guy special

dipped 15% to a 4.5.

ABC trailed with a 2.8/7. Extreme Makeover: Home

Edition fell 19% to a 2.5 and the seventh season premiere of Desperate

Housewives slipped 11% to a 4.2. Brothers & Sisters was the only season

opener of the night to hold steady at a 3.0.

On Saturday, the 36th season

opener of Saturday Night Live hosted by former cast member Amy Poehler was up

15% over its 2009 debut to a 5.3 overnight household rating.