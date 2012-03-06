Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as 'Smash' Rebounds

NBC won Monday

night as it rebounded from last week with an overall 4.9 rating/13 share,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice's first "Battle Round"

episode drew a 6.1 from 8-10 p.m., up 13%. Freshman drama Smash

benefited from the increased lead-in, posting a 2.7, up 17%.

With CBS in

repeats, ABC was able to take second with an overall 2.1/6. TheBachelor:

The Women Tell All was down 4% from last week to a 2.5.

Fox's two-hour Alcatraz

was steady with its last one-hour original with a 1.8, which was good enough to

split third place with CBS' repeats.

The CW was also in

repeats for an overall 0.4/1 to round out the night.