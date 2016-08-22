Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Sluggish Closing Ceremony

NBC wrapped up its coverage of the Rio Olympic Games Sunday with the closing ceremony and a special preview of The Voice. The network topped all broadcasters with a 3.5 rating/13 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC’s Olympics coverage scored a 3.6, with close to 15 million tuning in (down from the 31 million in 2012). The Voice nabbed a solid 2.7.

ABC finished in second with a 0.9/3. Celebrity Family Feud grew 10% from last week to a 1.1. $100,000 Pyramid spiked 25% to a 1.0, while Match Game surged 29% to a 0.9.

CBS followed with a 0.8/3. 60 Minutes, Big Brother and BrainDead were all flat with a 0.7, 1.8 and 0.3, respectively.

Fox aired repeats and scored a 0.5/2.