Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Season’s Final Monday With ‘Maya Rudolph Show,’ ‘Voice’

NBC’s variety special The Maya Rudolph Show drew a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings. The special followed the final performance episode of this season’s The Voice, which drew a 3.1 rating, up one tenth from last week. NBC was the night’s top broadcaster with an average 2.8 rating and 8 share.

ABC came in second with a 2.2/7. The season’s final Dancing With the Stars performance episode was up 9% from last week at 2.5. The season premiere of The Bachelorette, which began at 9:30 p.m., was even with last May’s 8 p.m. season premiere at 1.9.

Fox finished third at 1.6/5. The season finale of Bones was down one tenth from last week and 24% from last season’s finale at 1.6. A new episode of 24: Live Another Day was down 15% from last week at 1.7.

CBS came in fourth at 1.5/4. Friends With Better Lives was even with last week at 1.6. The season finale of Mike & Molly was down one tenth from last week and 21% from last season’s finale at 1.9.

The CW averaged a 0.2/1 with a broadcast of the film District 9.