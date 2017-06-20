Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins on Rising ‘Warrior’ and ‘Spartan’

NBC seized the ratings crown Monday, scoring a 1.4 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That was better than ABC’s 1.2/5.

NBC had American Ninja Warrior at 1.5, a tenth of a point better than its premiere, and then Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge up 33% from its premiere at 1.2. Both were up against the final game of the NBA championship the week before.

ABC had The Bachelorette at 1.6, level with its last new airing, and then drama Still Star-Crossed at 0.4, down 20%.

Fox was at 0.8/3. After a So You Think You Can Dance repeat, a new Superhuman scored a flat 0.7.

CBS had repeats throughout, good for a 0.6/2.

The CW had a Supergirl repeat before a new Whose Line Is It Anyway? at a flat 0.3. The network scored a 0.3/1.

Among Spanish-language networks, Univision was at 0.6/2 and Telemundo at 0.4/2.