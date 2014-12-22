Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Repeat, Special-Heavy Sunday

NBC led a repeat-heavy Sunday with its broadcast of the Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals Sunday Night Football matchup, finishing with an overall 4.2 rating/14 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC’s annual Sound of Music:Sing-a-Long special drew a 1.2, down a tenth from last year.

CBS, whose lineup was delayed nearly an hour due to NFL overrun, finished in second place with a 2.2/7. In preliminary ratings, Undercover Boss was down 14% to a 1.4, while The Mentalist (1.3) and CSI (1.2) were flat.

Fox also saw its lineup delayed in several markets due to NFL, but aired all repeats – save for a new Mulaney (1.2) – to finish with a 1.1/3.

