Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Repeat-Heavy Tuesday

On a Tuesday filled mostly with repeats, NBC led all broadcasters with an overall 1.7 rating/6 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Following a repeat America's Got Talent, Night Shift fell 8% to a 1.2, its lowest rating so far.

ABC was second with a 1.1/4—tying Spanish-language broadcaster Univision for second overall. Extreme Weight Loss rose 25% to a 1.0, while Celebrity Wife Swap dipped 7% from its last episode to a 1.3.

The CW, which finished with a 0.2/1, aired a new Famous in 12, which was even with last week's 0.2.

CBS and Fox aired repeats.