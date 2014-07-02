Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Repeat-Filled Tuesday

NBC led the broadcasters on a Tuesday night filled mostly with repeats with an overall 2.2 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

America’s Got Talent was even with its last original airing with a 2.6 and The Night Shift, which was renewed for a second season Tuesday, rose 25% to a 1.5.

ABC tied with CBS’ repeats for second with a 0.9/3. Extreme Weight Loss shed 10% to a 0.9, while Celebrity Wife Swap sank 31% to a 0.9 rating as well.

The CW’s Famous In Twelve remained at last week’s low of 0.2. The network finished with a 0.2/1 overall.

Fox aired repeats.