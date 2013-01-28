Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Pro Bowl

The NFL's annual All-Star game led NBC to the Sunday night

victory with an overall 3.3 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers. The game, which aired from 7:30-11 p.m., drew a 3.3,

down 8% from last year's prelims (3.6 -- the game was later adjusted up to a

4.3). The pregame show was down 23% to a 3.0. (Due to the nature of live

events, ratings are subjected to higher-than-normal adjustments.)





Fox returned its lineup from a week off to finish second

with a 1.9/5. The Simpsons was even with its last episode at 2.4 and Bob's

Burgers fell 13% to a 2.0. Family Guy and American Dad

dropped 13% as well, falling to a 2.8 and 2.1, respectively. At 7:30 p.m., The

Cleveland Show was down 8% to a 1.2.





In third was CBS with a 1.5/4. With an NCIS repeat as

its lead-in, The Good Wife tumbled 21% to a series-low 1.5, while The

Mentalist was down 14% to a 1.8.





ABC's Hallmark Hall of Fame movie The Makeover drew

a 1.1 from 9-11 p.m., down 27% from last year's Hallmark movie. ABC

finished with a 1.2/3.