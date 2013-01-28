Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Pro Bowl
The NFL's annual All-Star game led NBC to the Sunday night
victory with an overall 3.3 rating/8 share with adults 18-49, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers. The game, which aired from 7:30-11 p.m., drew a 3.3,
down 8% from last year's prelims (3.6 -- the game was later adjusted up to a
4.3). The pregame show was down 23% to a 3.0. (Due to the nature of live
events, ratings are subjected to higher-than-normal adjustments.)
Fox returned its lineup from a week off to finish second
with a 1.9/5. The Simpsons was even with its last episode at 2.4 and Bob's
Burgers fell 13% to a 2.0. Family Guy and American Dad
dropped 13% as well, falling to a 2.8 and 2.1, respectively. At 7:30 p.m., The
Cleveland Show was down 8% to a 1.2.
In third was CBS with a 1.5/4. With an NCIS repeat as
its lead-in, The Good Wife tumbled 21% to a series-low 1.5, while The
Mentalist was down 14% to a 1.8.
ABC's Hallmark Hall of Fame movie The Makeover drew
a 1.1 from 9-11 p.m., down 27% from last year's Hallmark movie. ABC
finished with a 1.2/3.
