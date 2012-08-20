Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Preseason Football

NBC won Sunday with its coverage of the Indianapolis Colts-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game, which drew a 3.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen fast nationals. (Due to the nature of live events, ratings are only approximate.) NBC finished with an overall 2.6/8.

CBS took third with a 1.2/3. Big Brother was up 15% from last Sunday to a 2.3.

ABC aired the finale of Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition, which was down 42% from last summer to a 1.1.

Fox's repeats landed the network in second with a 1.4/4.