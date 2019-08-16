Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins on Weird Night For Nielsens

NBC had the top score in Thursday prime ratings, winning the race with repeats. NBC had a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Reruns of The Wall, Ellen’s Game of Games and Law & Order: SVU rolled.

That beat the 0.7/4 that CBS and Fox posted.

Multiple NFL pre-season games aired in various markets, shaking up the networks’ ratings picture. NFL action also skewed the previous Thursday’s ratings, jacking up the numbers in many cases.

CBS had comedy reruns before Big Brother fell 15% to 1.1 and the Elementary finale slid 33% to 0.4.

On Fox, it was MasterChef down 33% to 0.8 and Spin the Wheel off 40% at 0.6.

ABC got a 0.4/2. Holey Moley was down 55% from last week at a 0.5, the Family Food Fight finale dropped 67% to 0.3 and Reef Break was down 57% to 0.3.

Telemundo also did a 0.4/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos: Rumbo a Su Gran got a 0.4 and El Final Del Paraiso a flat 0.5, then Preso No. 1 fell 25% to 0.3.

Univision rated a 0.3/2. La Reina Soy Yo got a flat 0.4 and Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca a level 0.3. Sin Miedo a la Verdad scored a 0.3, after last week’s 0.3/0.4 double shot.

The CW was at 0.2/1. The Outpost got a 0.2, as did Two Sentence Horror Stories. Outpost was flat and Two Sentence lost a tenth.