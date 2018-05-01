Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Growing ‘Voice’

NBC easily won the Monday ratings derby, The Voice leading the network to a 1.4 score in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat the 0.9/4 that ABC put up.

The Voice ticked up 7% to 1.6 from 8 to 10 p.m., before Good Girls rated a flat 0.9.

ABC had the Dancing With the Stars—Athletes opener at 1.1 from 8 to 10; the fall Dancing finale did a 1.3. Drama The Crossing fell 29% to 0.5.

CBS and Fox were both at 0.7/3. For CBS, Kevin Can Wait slipped 11% to a 0.8 and Man With a Plan rated a flat 0.8. Superior Donuts fell 13% to 0.7 and was followed by a Big Bang Theory repeat. The season premiere of Elementary did a 0.6, up a tenth of a point from its closer last spring.

For Fox, Lucifer was down 14% at 0.6 and The Resident was a level 0.8.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW was at 0.3/1. Supergirl climbed 25% to 0.5 and iZombie posted a flat 0.2.