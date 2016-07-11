Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Olympics Precursor

NBC took top broadcast honors Sunday with a 2.0 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, ahead of ABC’s 1.2/5, CBS’ 0.8/3 and Fox’s 0.4/2. NBC had Olympic track and field trials at 1.1, followed by gymnastics trials at 2.4.

ABC aired an America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat, before its game block gained viewers over last week’s holiday weekend airing. Celebrity Family Feud grew 36% at 1.5, while $100,000 Pyramid increased 25% to 1.5 and Match Game climbed 9% to 1.2.

On CBS, 60 Minutes pulled a 0.8 and Big Brother a 1.6, up 14%, before repeats.

Fox aired repeated comedies.