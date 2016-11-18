Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Okay ‘Thursday Night Football’

NBC took the Thursday ratings crown with its first Thursday Night Football game, scoring a 2.6 rating/9 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The pregame show, Football Night in Carolina, scored a 2.1, while the game itself brought in a 2.7.

CBS and ABC followed with 1.5/5s. Fox came in fourth with a 0.7/2, and The CW finished with a 0.6/2.

CBS’ The Big Bang Theory fell 9% from last week to a 3.1, and The Great Indoors dropped 12% to a 1.5. Mom also slipped 7% to a 1.4. Life in Pieces was steady at 1.4, as was Pure Genius at 0.9.

In its winter finale, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy rose 11% to a 2.1. Notorious matched last week’s 0.9. How to Get Away With Murder jumped 17% to a 1.4.

Both Pitch and Rosewood were flat at 0.7s on Fox.

On The CW, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow was even at 0.6, while Supernatural bumped up a tenth to a 0.7.