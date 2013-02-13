Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Night of Repeats, SOTU Coverage

On a night filled with repeats and coverage of President

Obama's State of the Union Address, NBC led Tuesday with an overall 1.4

rating/4 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC, which came in second with a 1.3/3, was the only network

to air new programming, with The Taste at 8 p.m. dropping 17% to a 1.5.

CBS, which led with total viewers, was next with a 1.2/3,

followed by Fox with a 0.9/3.

NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox all aired coverage of the State of the

Union Address from 9-10:30 p.m. Official numbers will be released later

Wednesday.

The CW aired the movie When in Rome for a 0.5 rating.