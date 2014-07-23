Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Night With ‘Food Fighters’ Premiere, ‘America’s Got Talent’

NBC’s Food Fighters premiered to a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America’s Got Talent followed with a 2.4, down 8% from its most recent original July 1. NBC was the night’s top network, averaging a 2.0/7.

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision outperformed all other broadcasters except NBC with a 1.2/4.

ABC averaged a 0.9/3. Extreme Weight Loss was down one tenth from last week at 0.9. Celebrity Wife Swap was down 27% at 0.8.

CBS, Fox and The CW all aired reruns, finishing at 0.8/3, 0.5/2 and 0.3/1 respectively.