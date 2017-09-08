Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With NFL Opener

NBC was the big winner thanks to the NFL opener, which saw the Chiefs come from behind to off the Patriots. NBC had a 6.7 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 25 share. Last year’s opener scored an 8/28.



Second was CBS at 1.1/4.



Football Night in America led into the game on NBC, and scored a 5.7.



CBS had repeated comedies, then Big Brother up 20% at 1.8 and drama Zoo up 25% at 0.5.



Also: Buyers: NFL Ad Sales Look Strong



Fox was at 0.7.3, as Beat Shazam scored a flat 0.8 and Love Connection a 0.6. Love Connection did a 1.3 the week before.



Telemundo too was at 0.7/3. El Senor de los Cielos scored a 0.9.



ABC rated a 0.6/2. Battle of the Network Stars was up a tenth of a point at 0.6, and the Gong Show finale was down a tenth of a point at 0.5.



Univision did a 0.6/2 as well.



The CW was at 0.3/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us was a 0.4 and Whose Line Is It Anyway? a 0.3. The previous week’s shows did a 0.6 and 0.7, respectively.