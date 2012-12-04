Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins as Most Shows Suffer Declines

On a night where almost every series was down from its last

episode, NBC was still able to win with an overall 3.5 rating/9 share with

adults 18-49 on Monday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice

was down 7% from last week to a 3.9 and the holiday special Blake Shelton's

Not-So-Family Christmas drew a 2.8 at 10 p.m.

CBS was second with a 2.7/7. How I Met Your Mother

was down 9%, while 2 Broke Girls fell 15% to a 3.5 and Mike &

Molly dropped 14% to a 3.1. At 10 p.m., Hawaii Five-0 was down 4% to

a 2.2.

Fox drew a 1.4/4 to finish third. Bones was down 21%

to a 1.9 and The Mob Doctor continued to burn off its remaining episodes

with a 0.8, down 27% from last week.

ABC's Castle returned from a week off to a series-low

1.7, down 15%. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition fell 15% from last week to

a 1.1. ABC finished with a 1.2/3.

Rounding out the evening was The CW with a 0.4/1. 90210 was

even with 18-49s to a 0.5 and down a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.5. Gossip

Girl was even with 18-49s at 0.4 and down a tenth with 18-34s to

a 0.5.