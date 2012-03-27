Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday as 'Voice' Hits Season Low

NBC was able to

grab the Monday ratings victory with an overall 3.7 rating/10 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was down

4% from last week to hit a season-low 4.4, while Smash stayed at its

series-low 2.2.

ABC grabbed second

place with a 2.9/8. Dancing With the Stars shed 11% from its premiere

last week to a 3.1. Castle improved 4% to a 2.4.

Fox's Alcatraz finished its freshman

run, airing a two-hour season finale for a series-low 1.5 rating.

CBS was in repeats

for a third-place finish at 1.9/5. The CW aired the movie Confessions of a

Shopaholic for a 0.4/1.