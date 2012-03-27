Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday as 'Voice' Hits Season Low
NBC was able to
grab the Monday ratings victory with an overall 3.7 rating/10 share in the
18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was down
4% from last week to hit a season-low 4.4, while Smash stayed at its
series-low 2.2.
ABC grabbed second
place with a 2.9/8. Dancing With the Stars shed 11% from its premiere
last week to a 3.1. Castle improved 4% to a 2.4.
Fox's Alcatraz finished its freshman
run, airing a two-hour season finale for a series-low 1.5 rating.
CBS was in repeats
for a third-place finish at 1.9/5. The CW aired the movie Confessions of a
Shopaholic for a 0.4/1.
