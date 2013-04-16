Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday as 'Voice' Hits Season High
NBC's The Voice hit
a high note on Monday night, improving 2% to a season-high 5.1 with adults
18-49. At 10 p.m., the network pre-empted Revolution
for the NBC News' special Terror in
Boston, which earned a 3.1 and was the hour's highest-rated program. NBC
easily won the night with an overall 4.5 rating/12 share, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers. It should be noted that due to local-market preemptions for Boston bombing coverage, numbers are subject to higher than normal adjustments.
ABC edged out CBS for a distant second place, posting a
2.2/6. Dancing With the Stars was up
a tenth to a 2.1 and Castle,
returning from two weeks off, slipped a tenth to a 2.1.
CBS, with an overall 2.1/6, returned its Monday night lineup
from three weeks off to lows across the board. 2 Broke Girls was hit the hardest, shedding 23% to a series-low
2.3. Mike & Molly also tumbled
15% to a series-low 2.2 and Hawaii Five-0
tied it series-low 1.8, down 14%. How
I Met Your Mother and Rules of
Engagement both fell to season lows at a 2.6 and 2.0, respectively.
Fox was in third with a 2.0/5. Bones was down a tenth from its last new episode on April 1 to a
1.0, with The Following doing the
same, dropping a tenth to a 2.1 from last week.
The CW premiered the new season of Oh Sit! to a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49, up a tenth from its
finale in October, but down 20% from its series premiere. 90210 was steady with its last episode on March 11 at a 0.2. The network
finished with an overall 0.3/1.
