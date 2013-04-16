Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday as 'Voice' Hits Season High

NBC's The Voice hit

a high note on Monday night, improving 2% to a season-high 5.1 with adults

18-49. At 10 p.m., the network pre-empted Revolution

for the NBC News' special Terror in

Boston, which earned a 3.1 and was the hour's highest-rated program. NBC

easily won the night with an overall 4.5 rating/12 share, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers. It should be noted that due to local-market preemptions for Boston bombing coverage, numbers are subject to higher than normal adjustments.

ABC edged out CBS for a distant second place, posting a

2.2/6. Dancing With the Stars was up

a tenth to a 2.1 and Castle,

returning from two weeks off, slipped a tenth to a 2.1.

CBS, with an overall 2.1/6, returned its Monday night lineup

from three weeks off to lows across the board. 2 Broke Girls was hit the hardest, shedding 23% to a series-low

2.3. Mike & Molly also tumbled

15% to a series-low 2.2 and Hawaii Five-0

tied it series-low 1.8, down 14%. How

I Met Your Mother and Rules of

Engagement both fell to season lows at a 2.6 and 2.0, respectively.

Fox was in third with a 2.0/5. Bones was down a tenth from its last new episode on April 1 to a

1.0, with The Following doing the

same, dropping a tenth to a 2.1 from last week.

The CW premiered the new season of Oh Sit! to a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49, up a tenth from its

finale in October, but down 20% from its series premiere. 90210 was steady with its last episode on March 11 at a 0.2. The network

finished with an overall 0.3/1.