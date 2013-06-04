Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday as 'Revolution' Finale Rises

NBC won Monday night with adults 18-49 with an overall 2.8

rating/8 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.



Revolution ended its freshman season with a 2.0

rating at 10 p.m., which was up 5% from last week. Earlier, The Voice

was even with last week's performance show low of 3.2.





ABC premiered new series Mistresses to a 1.2 rating

at 10 p.m., which was the net's lowest-rated scripted debut since 2011's Combat

Hospital. The Bachelorette fell 11% from last week's premiere to a

series-low 1.7. ABC was in second with a 1.5/4.





Fox's The Goodwin Games was even with last week's 0.6

to put the network in fourth behind CBS' repeats with an overall 0.7/2.





The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.2/1. Oh

Sit! was even with its last airing two weeks ago for a 0.2 in both the

net's targeted 18-34 demo and 18-49s.