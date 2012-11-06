Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins Monday as Most Nets See Declines

NBC won Monday night with adults 18-49, posting an overall 4.0 rating/10 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice was down 6% from last week to a 4.5, while Revolution dropped by 3% to a 2.9.

CBS saw much of its lineup return down from three weeks off. How I Met Your Mother was down 13% to a 2.8, 2 Broke Girls fell 3% to a tie its series low of 3.3while Mike & Molly fell by 7% to a 2.8. At 10 p.m., Hawaii Five-0 was down 5% to a 2.0. New comedy Partners was the only show to not decline, remaining even at 2.1. The network finished in second with an overall 2.5/6.

ABC's Dancing With the Stars tied its low for a performance show with a 2.1, down 9% from last week. Castle also tied its series low of 1.9, falling 14% from last week. ABC took third with an overall 2.0/5.

Fox returned its regular Monday lineup from a four-week break. The Mob Doctor was up a tenth to a 1.0 and Bones was even with a 2.0. Fox finished with a fourth-place 1.5/4.

The CW finished with a 0.4/1. 90210 was even with 18-49s with a 0.4 rating and up a tenth with 18-34s to a 0.5. Gossip Girl was down with 18-49s to a 0.3 and even with 18-34s with a 0.5.